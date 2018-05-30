ERC receives AED1 million donation from Lulu Group International

Dr. Mohammed Ateeq Al Falahi, Secretary-General of the ERC, on Wednesday received the donation cheque, at the ERC’s headquarters, from Yusuff Ali, Chairman of Lulu Group International, with the attendance of Rashid Mubarak Al Mansouri, Deputy Secretary-General for Local Affairs at the ERC, and Mohammed Yousef Al Fahim, Deputy Secretary-General of Support Services.

Ali stated that the group is proud of its strategic humanitarian partnership with the ERC and its efforts to comply with its social responsibility, as well as its cooperation with its humanitarian partners, most notably the ERC.

He added that the group has a humanitarian duty and has responded to the ERC’s humanitarian initiatives while expressing his appreciation for the ERC’s vital initiatives and immediate response to disasters and crises, as well as its solidarity with victims and those aggrieved.

Dr. Al Falahi expressed the ERC’s appreciation for the group and its support for the ERC’s humanitarian efforts while pointing out that the group is a partner and supporter of the ERC’s local and international programmes. He added that the initiative has created opportunities for further cooperation with the group, which is meeting its social responsibility and performing its role in supporting the national economy.

Al Falahi stressed that strengthening the ERC’s partnership with national organisations is one of its major goals and will enhance its capabilities, with the support of Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the ERC. The ERC has created many strategic partnerships with economic authorities and organisations, which assisted its programmes and developmental projects, he further added.

The ERC has adopted initiatives and ideas to gain the support of donors for its humanitarian causes, and due to its effective planning, it has established constructive partnerships with the private sector, Al Falahi said in conclusion.