FNC concludes 3rd ordinary session of 16th legislative chapter

During the meeting, six questions were directed to government representatives and decree no. 108 of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan on closing the third ordinary session of the FNC’s 16th legislative chapter on 29th May, 2018, was read.

Dr. Al Qubaisi said that since launching the third ordinary session, the FNC has continued to implement the goals of its "Parliamentary Strategic Plan 2016-2021" to achieve local and international accomplishments, as part of its constitutional, legislative and monitoring competencies and its parliamentary diplomacy. She also pointed out that the FNC held 21 sessions, where it discussed and approved 13 draft laws that helped it to develop the legislative system and keep pace with the country’s advancement, as well as to discuss 11 general topics, and 113 recommendations were issued and presented to the UAE Cabinet.

At the end of the session, Dr. Al Qubaisi conveyed greetings to the UAE leadership, led by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Their Highnesses, Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates.

The FNC adopted a recommendation based on the written response of Dr. Ahmad bin Abdullah Humaid Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of State for Higher Education and Advanced Skills, to a question about reducing the funding for exchange students outside the country, and the necessity of increasing funding for exchange students to compensate for any currency exchange rate differences.

The FNC also reviewed the activity reports of the Constitutional, Legislative and Appeals Committee, the Defence, Interior and Foreign Affairs Committee, the Financial, Economic and Industrial Affairs Committee, the Technological, Energy and Mineral Resources Committee, the Education, Culture, Youth, Sports and Media Affairs Committee, the Health and Environment Affairs Committee, the Social Affairs, Labour, Population and Human Resources Affairs Committee, the Islamic Affairs, Endowments and Public Facilities Affairs Committee, the Complaints Committee, and the Committees’ Chairmen Committee.