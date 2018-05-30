UAE Ambassador attends iftar for heads of OIC missions in South Korea

Kang invited senior Muslim figures in South Korea to the iftar, most notably the heads of missions of member countries of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, OIC, as well as Abdul Rahman Lee, Imam of the Seoul Central Mosque, several Arab and Muslim students, and professors of Islamic Sharia and Arabic Literature from Korean universities.

During her speech, Kang thanked the attendees and spoke about the Islamic religion and its tolerant values while highlighting her government’s efforts to integrate Muslims into the Korean community, facilitate their lives and create a friendly environment, by providing access to places for worship and Halal food.

Abdul Rahman Lee highlighted the importance of Ramadan to Muslims, as well as the need for fasting and its importance to the soul and body while wishing peace to the Islamic and non-Islamic worlds during the Holy Month of Ramadan.