Abdullah bin Zayed visits CAE company in Canada

He made his remarks during his visit to the company head office in Montreal. CAE Inc. is a full-service Canadian defence company established in 1947, which provides training for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets.

Sheikh Abdullah was accompanied by Dr. Ahmad bin Abdullah Humaid Belhoul Al Falasi, Cabinet Member and Minister of State for Higher Education and Advanced Skills, Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, and Fahad Saeed Al Raqbani, UAE Ambassador to Canada.

Sheikh Abdullah was briefed on the company's profile and its programmes, as well as to the simulation systems provided by the company to its customers, which will contribute to the preparation of qualified human resources to work in the aviation sector.

The UAE Foreign Minister toured the CAE's facilities, where he saw the Full-Flight Simulators, FFS, including the latest CAE 7000XR Series Level D FFS, system. He also visited the UAE-CAE Naval Training Centre Laboratory and the Health Care Demo Centre.

CAE, which operates in 35 countries, is one of the world's leading companies in the field of flight simulation for civilian and military purposes.