UAE Cabinet adopts formation of Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme

The new formation of the Board of Directors is chaired by Dr. Abdullah bin Mohammed Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Minister of Infrastructure Development. Members includes Jaber Mohammed Ghanim Al Suwaidi, Ali Khalifa Ali Mohammed Al Muhairi, Abdulrahman Mohammed Rashid Al Shard, Walid Ali Mohammed bin Falah Al Mansouri, Anwar Mohammed Ali Al Shammari, Hamad Abdullah bin Ghalitha, Sultan bin Rashid Al Kharji, Jamal Saif Al Jarwan and Mohammed Saeed Abdullah Al Dhahnani.

The decision to establish the Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme was made in 1999 to fulfil the vision of the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan to transform the Emirati housing portfolio to an institutional work in order to keep pace with the population growth and the development of the lifestyle witnessed by the UAE society.