Al Bowardi, Chilean Ambassador discuss cooperation

During the meeting, Al Bowardi welcomed the ambassador and discussed with him bilateral ties and means of enhancing them for the benefit of both countries.

They also reviewed areas of coordination on a number of topics between the UAE and Chile.

The two sides also exchanged views on issues of mutual interest.

The meeting was attended by Matar Salim Ali Al Dhaheri, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Defence, senior officers and officials of the Ministry of Defence, and the delegation accompanying the Chilean Ambassador.