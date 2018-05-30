UAE Ambassador participates in NATO Parliamentary Assembly session

The session tackled the main security and defence challenges facing the alliance as well as pressing issues of common concern.

Among the session participants were NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, Polish President Andrzej Duda, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, and the Marshall of the Polish Senate Stanistaw Karczewski.

The meeting was also attended by Jassem Abdullah Al Naqbi, member of the UAE Federal National Council, and representative of the Arab Parliament.

This was the third time that Poland hosts NATO's parliamentary assembly since joining the alliance in 1999.