Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan greetings from RAK Crown Prince

  • Wednesday 30, May 2018 in 12:47 AM
Sharjah 24 – WAM: His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, received today at Al Rumaila Palace, Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras al-Khaimah, who called on him on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan.
Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, was present. Sheikh Saleh bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Chairman of the Department of Industry and Economy and Sheikh Maktoum bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Chairman of the Fujairah Sports and Culture Club and other Sheikhs and officials, also attended the meeting.
 
Greetings were also received from Sheikhs, key officials, statesmen, heads of local and federal departments, dignitaries, Emiratis and members of the Arab, Islamic and foreign communities.