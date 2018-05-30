Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan greetings from RAK Crown Prince

Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, was present. Sheikh Saleh bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Chairman of the Department of Industry and Economy and Sheikh Maktoum bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Chairman of the Fujairah Sports and Culture Club and other Sheikhs and officials, also attended the meeting.

Greetings were also received from Sheikhs, key officials, statesmen, heads of local and federal departments, dignitaries, Emiratis and members of the Arab, Islamic and foreign communities.