RAK Ruler receives more Ramadan well-wishers

  • Wednesday 30, May 2018 in 12:43 AM
Sharjah 24- WAM: His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras al-Khaimah, received today more Ramadan well-wishers at Al Diyafa majlis in Khuzam.
He received Ramadan greetings from Sheikh Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Thani, Advisor to the Ruler's Office, Lt. General Saif Abdullah Al Shafar, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Interior, Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer of Air Arabia, dignitaries, top officials and Emiratis.
 
They wished good health and happiness for President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and more prosperity and progress for the UAE and the Arab and Islamic nations.
 
A number of Sheikhs and officials attended the meeting.