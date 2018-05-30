RAK Ruler receives more Ramadan well-wishers

He received Ramadan greetings from Sheikh Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Thani, Advisor to the Ruler's Office, Lt. General Saif Abdullah Al Shafar, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Interior, Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer of Air Arabia, dignitaries, top officials and Emiratis.

They wished good health and happiness for President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and more prosperity and progress for the UAE and the Arab and Islamic nations.

A number of Sheikhs and officials attended the meeting.