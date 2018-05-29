Mohamed bin Zayed receives ERC's orphans

Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of ERC, was present.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed and the orphans exchanged greetings on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan. They also wished more prosperity to the UAE under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who is maintaining the legacy of the founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. They also wished health and happiness for President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa.

ERC sponsors 114,000 orphans inside the country and abroad at a cost of AED 140 million last year.

During the meeting, Sheikh Mohamed emphasised that ERC embodies the country's strategy, and unwavering and deep-rooted approach to support the needy segments through carrying out humanitarian, developmental, and charitable works, projects and initiatives around the world.

He added that ERC's initiatives are witnessing growing expansion thanks to the special attention given to this dear segment of the society and the large turnout of philanthropists who are supporting its efforts in this vital field.

He noted that thanks to their efforts, the philanthropic organisation has developed its services provided for the orphans.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed stressed that the support provided by the wise leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan to ERC, has made the charitable organisation a leading humanitarian agency locally, regionally and globally. It also has become a major supporter of international efforts to alleviate poverty and hunger and prevent the dangers of pandemics and diseases that affect the needy people who are suffering from the worst conditions and facing huge humanitarian challenges.

He added that the ERC has recognised its humanitarian responsibility and is working tirelessly to meet the needs of the needy people. He added that the ERC has harnessed its potentials and capabilities to meet the growing needs of the humanitarian action due to the escalation of conflicts in many troubled regions in the world and the increase of natural disasters, such as earthquakes, floods, drought and desertification factors that have created a major food gap in the least developed countries.

He reiterated that the ERC meets the health, educational, and social needs of the orphans and helps them and their families to meet their requirements of life thanks to the good planning and effective mechanisms to attract the support of sponsors.

Sheikh Hamdan also pointed out that the success of this this noble work is a result of the sponsors of the orphans who are exerting much effort in this regard.

He concluded that the suffering of children who are the victims of conflicts and disasters is constantly worsening as they are the most affected segments, and as a result of these events, the number of orphans is increasing.

Among those who attended the meeting were Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; Sheikh Diab bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Zayed Higher Organisation for Humanitarian Care and Special Needs (ZHO); a number of Sheikhs and top officials.