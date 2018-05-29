Mohamed bin Zayed receives heads of protocol departments

They exchanged greetings on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan and prayed to Allah the Almighty to revisit the religious occasion with good and blessings to the UAE and its people. They also wished good health and wellbeing for President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan for the best interest and glory of the nation.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed asserted that the UAE, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed, believes in the abilities of Emirati competencies to perform their responsibilities and duties as per the highest international standards of competence, quality and excellence so as they can present a model that reflects the civilised image and the prominent stature of the UAE.