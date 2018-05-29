‘Year of Zayed’ has strengthened ERC’s local, international humanitarian efforts: Hamdan bin Zayed

Sheikh Hamdan said that the ERC’s efforts have strengthened the values and principles established by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, as well as the UAE’s charity and humanitarian work. He made this statement while chairing, in Qasr Al Nakheel, the second meeting of the ERC’s Board of Directors during the current year.

Sheikh Hamdan passed on, to the board members, the appreciation of the country’s wise leadership for the ERC’s leading humanitarian and development role in supporting the aggrieved and sheltering the homeless in areas of conflicts and disasters.

He added that facing current humanitarian challenges require partnerships with community members, organisations and industrial sectors, to promote solidarity and support victims of crises.

The meeting was attended by Dr. Hamdan Musallam Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the ERC, and Dr. Mohammed Ateeq Al Falahi, Secretary-General of the ERC, as well as his deputies and members of the board.

The board reviewed several reports that were presented by Al Falahi on the ERC’s humanitarian efforts, relief operations and development projects in Jordan, Palestine, Sudan, Somalia, Yemen and Ethiopia.

The board also reviewed the progress of the ERC’s Ramadan programmes in around 80 countries, which were expanded for the Year of Zayed and have benefited 11,000,000 people in five continents.

The board assessed the details of the series of group weddings, which were held under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and have benefitted 2,400 young men and women in eight Yemeni governorates.

The board also analysed the relief and developmental assistance provided by the ERC to Socotra, and discussed the UAE’s efforts to improve the humanitarian and development conditions in Ethiopia, which include Ramadan programmes that aim to benefit 700,000 displaced people around the capital, Addis Ababa, by building new houses and residential complexes.