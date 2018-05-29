UAE, ILO discuss technical cooperation

Their discussion took place during a meeting Tuesday in Geneva, on the sidelines of the 107th International Labour Conference, which was attended by Obaid Salem Al Zaabi, UAE Permanent Representative to the United Nations, UN, in Geneva, Saif Ahmed Al Suwaidi, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation for Human Resources Affairs, and Dr. Omar Al Nuaimi, Assisting Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Communication and International Relations, as well as several ILO officials.

Both sides discussed future projects and cooperation programmes and ways of benefitting from the organisation’s technical expertise.

The meeting highlighted the importance of the "Abu Dhabi Dialogue" to reinforcing the bilateral and multilateral cooperation between countries that send and receive labour, as well as regulating the procedures related to contractual work.

The UAE and ILO are jointly implementing a programme, titled, "Innovation in Labour Market Governance," which relates to inspections, conflicts and labour market information systems.

The UAE delegation, led by Al Hamli, is assisting various committees at the conference and is taking part in relevant discussions, which will continue until 8th June, with the participation of governments, employers and employees from the organisation’s 180-member countries.