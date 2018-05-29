Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque receives 439,000 people for prayers, visitors in April

Sharjah 24 – WAM: The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi received 439,029 visitors and people coming for prayers of various nationalities from both inside and outside the country, according to a recent report issued by the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre.
The report noted the events and activities organised by the centre in April, which are in line with its leading cultural role, as well as its efforts to promote tolerance and coexistence.
 
The report also highlighted the centre’s participation in a ceremony to honour the winners of the Holy Quran Competition, which was organised by Al Bateen Academy, a branch of the Al Dar Academies, under the slogan, "Read, Uplift and Intonate," as well as the Arab Travel Fair in Dubai, which aims to showcase the role of the mosque as a key destination in the UAE capital, Abu Dhabi.