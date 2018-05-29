Visa exemption reflects strong ties between UAE and Canada: MOFAIC

He added that the decision is the outcome of the diplomatic efforts of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, in partnership with the Ministry of Interior, the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, and the UAE missions in Ottawa and Toronto, to strengthen the UAE’s relations with Canada and benefit UAE citizens.

He further added that UAE nationals can travel to Canada without a pre-entry visa from 5th June, 2018, with the possibility of staying for a maximum of six months for the purposes of travel, tourism, business or investment.

Al Dhaheri explained that after the decision goes into effect, UAE nationals who are planning to visit Canada or are transiting through a Canadian airport are required to apply for an electronic travel permit or licence, "ETA." The interests of UAE nationals are a priority of the wise leadership, who are working to achieve their happiness, to reinforce their belonging to the nation and their loyalty to the leadership, he stressed.

He further stressed that the UAE has become a symbol of wisdom, moderation, coexistence, peace, and international accomplishment and excellence, in line with the UAE Vision 2021.

A total of 151 countries have now exempted UAE nationals from having to obtain pre-entry visas. According to the latest statistics from the Passport Index, the standard UAE passport is currently in the first position in the Arab and Middle East regions and the 14th position globally.