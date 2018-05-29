UAE, Canada discuss military cooperation

During the meeting, the two sides discussed cooperation ties between the UAE and Canada especially in the military, security and defence industry sectors. They also exchanged views on the latest developments in the region and discussed a number of regional and international issues of mutual concern.

Sheikh Abdullah reaffirmed the depth of relations between the two countries and the continued eagerness to strengthen them.

In turn, the Canadian Defence Minister praised the strong ties between the UAE and Canada, emphasising his keenness to enhance joint cooperation across various areas.

He also praised the UAE's pioneering status at the regional and international levels and its initiatives to support the international community to bring stability and peace to the world.

The meeting was attended by Fahad Saeed Al Raqbani, UAE Ambassador to Canada.