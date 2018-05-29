Abdullah bin Zayed meets Canadian Minister of Innovation

During the meeting, which was held as part of Sheikh Abdullah's visit to Canada, the two sides discussed UAE-Canada relations and means of boosting them across various sectors including education, innovation, artificial intelligence, and space sciences.

Sheikh Abdullah reiterated the UAE's keenness in enhancing mutual cooperation with Canada across all domains, and praised the bilateral ties between the two countries In turn, Bains welcomed the visit of Sheikh Abdullah, affirming the depth of cooperation between the UAE and Canada and the efforts of the two countries' leadership to develop them. He also praised the great cultural renaissance witnessed by the UAE and expressed his hope that the visit will contribute in reinforcing mutual ties.

Sheikh Abdullah and Bains witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, between the UAE Space Agency and the Canadian Space Agency. The MoU was signed by Dr. Ahmad bin Abdullah Humaid Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of State for Higher Education and Advanced Skills and Chairman of the UAE Space Agency, and Sylvain Laporte, President of the Canadian Space Agency.

The meeting was attended by Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansouri, Minister of Economy, and Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence.