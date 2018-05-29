UAE Embassy continues managing charity projects in Jordan

Taher Al Masry, First Vice President of the Board of Directors of the Umm Ali Powerhouse, and Samer Balqar, Director-General of the Powerhouse, received, yesterday at the headquarters of the Umm Ali Powerhouse in Al Mahatta, Amman, Mattar Saif Sulaiman Al Shamsi, UAE Ambassador to Jordan, who sponsored and assisted in preparing the 1,500 iftar meals provided by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation to poor families, orphans and refugees.

Al Shamsi said that the Umm Ali Powerhouse is a platform for fighting food poverty in Jordan and is a model to follow for Arab countries. He also expressed his pride at participating in the "Al Rahman Tables," which are supported by the foundation.

Balqar thanked President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the embassy’s staff for assisting in preparing the iftar meals, as well as the foundation for supporting its sustainable food support programme throughout the year while hoping for the success of their partnership.

The implementation of the Emirati projects and charity and humanitarian initiatives in Jordan are part of the Year of Zayed and reflect the strong overall ties between the two countries, especially in the area of social services.