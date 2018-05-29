ERC organises Iftar for displaced persons, underprivileged families in Dhala, Yemen

The families from the governorates of Hija, Hodeidah and Taiz who were displaced by the war, expressed their happiness over the ERC’s gesture to organise the group Iftar. They added that the ERC’s efforts to assist Yemenis confirms the UAE’s support for the Yemeni people, and the ERC’s Ramadan Iftar meals are helping needy families during the Holy Month of Ramadan.

The hosts of the displaced families stated that the Iftar meals and rescue aid provided by the ERC to these families had eased their suffering, especially as they lack their necessary living requirements. They also wished that the ERC would continue supplying Iftar meals and food parcels throughout the Holy Month of Ramadan and thanked the UAE’s leadership, government and people for supporting the people of Yemen.