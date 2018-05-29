Abdullah bin Zayed meets Canadian Foreign Minister

During the meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral relations between the UAE and Canada and ways of enhancing and developing them in all domains. They also exchanged views on the latest developments in the region and discussed a number of regional and international issues of common concern, particularly developments in Libya, Syria, Iraq and Yemen.

Sheikh Abdullah reaffirmed the strong relations between the two countries and expressed his hope to strengthen and develop them across various fields for the benefit of two countries' peoples.

In turn, Freeland welcomed Sheikh Abdullah's visit pointing out that his visit to Canada reflects the keenness of the two leaderships to exchange visits and meetings and further develop relations.

The meeting was attended by Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansouri, Minister of Economy, Shamma bint Suhail Faris Al Mazrui, Minister of State for Youth Affairs, and Fahad Saeed Al Raqbani, UAE Ambassador to Canada.