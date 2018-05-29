ERC distributes food aid to hundreds of families in Hadramaut

During his participation in the food aid distribution, Ahmed Al Niyadi, Head of the ERC Team in Hadramaut, said that the delivery of the aid aims to ease the suffering of residents and reduce the area’s food gap.

He also highlighted the ERC’s desire to continue launching humanitarian projects and delivering relief aid to needy people in the various districts of Hadramaut, coinciding with the ‘Year of Zayed’ and the Holy Month of Ramadan.

Local officials praised the ERC’s role in improving the lives of local people by providing humanitarian aid while adding that the UAE’s contributions to the governorate could not be ignored, as the country had supported them through the dire conditions created by the deteriorating economic situation.

Shuhair residents thanked the UAE and its humanitarian arm, the ERC, for their support and efforts to reduce the suffering of the area’s people, as well as for launching infrastructure projects and humanitarian and development initiatives, including the Shuhair Park, which was funded by the ERC.