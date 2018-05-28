Anti-Terror Quartet calls for enhancing positive media content

The meeting was attended by Dr. Awad Salih Al Awad, Minister of Information of Saudi Arabia, Ali bin Mohammed Al Ramahi, Minister of Information of Bahrain, Makram Mohammed Ahmed, President of the Egyptian Higher Council for Media Regulation and Dr. Sultan bin Ahmad Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State and Chairman of National Media Council, NMC.

Also in attendance was a number of media professionals and thought leaders to ensure knowledge transfer and exchange of expertise between the four countries in combatting terrorist financing and fighting those supporting and harbouring extremists.

The ministers highlighted the importance of the role played by thinkers and thought leaders in influencing communities and forming public opinion. They also called upon the media and think-tanks to work together to achieve the set targets and protecting the Arab communities, particularly the young people, against extremist ideologies.

"We count a lot on the rising generation to continue the march of building and renaissance in the entire region in general and in our four countries in particular," the ministers said.

They also stressed that extremism and terrorism have their own thinking and financial pillars and without dismantling these two lifelines, the current mechanisms for fighting them will never put an end to this menace that eats inside a lot of communities in the region.

Attendees reviewed the means for coordination between the media in the four countries and identifying one media vision for dealing with the developments in the region, particularly the most pressing issue, which is fighting terrorism.

The ministers highlighted the importance of countering the attempts of some regional countries’ politicised media outlets, that interfere in the internal affairs of other countries in the region with the ultimate objective of implementing suspicious agenda and undermining security.

"We should also focus on social media platforms, the most influential means of public opinion in the Arab communities," the ministers said during the meeting.

"We should also come up with strategies to increase the share of positive content and culture of optimism and hope through these media platforms in the face of extremism and violence content," they said.