UAE, Pakistan boosting privileged relations

Al Zaabi noted that the UAE us among the largest investors in Pakistan, particularly in areas of telecommunications, real esate, aviation, banking and energy, underling the importance of Pakistan's participation in Expo 2020 Dubai to avail the international prospects provided by the global event.

"The continued support provided by the UAE to accelerate Pakistan's economic drive and social care efforts, including the country's humanitarian assistance to the education, health and water sectors as well as the infrastructure enterprises in remote and unprivileged areas reflect the UAE leadership's determination to continue to grow the deeply rooted relations between the two cpoutnries, the seeds of which were sown by late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan," said Premier Abbasi.

He highlighted in this respect the completion of a road map for Phase III of UAE projects in Pakistan which was signed recently to contribute to completing 50 essential and developmental projects in different Pakistani provinces at a total cost of US$ 200 million.

He referred to the large Pakistani community living in the UAE as an evidence of the culture of peaceful co-existence provided by the UAE, noting their significant contributions to the country's national economy.