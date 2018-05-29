RAK Ruler continues receiving Ramadan well-wishers

Sheikh Saud exchanged greetings with a number of top officials, diplomats, dignitaries, Emiratis and expatriate residents, and a number of Arab, Islamic and foreign communities in the country. They prayed to Allah the Almighty to maintain security and safety to the wise leadership and the people of the UAE.

A number of Sheikhs and senior officials, attended the receptions.Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras al-Khaimah, continued today receiving more Ramadan well-wishers who called on him at Khuzam Majlis on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan.

