Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Sharjah 24 – WAM: His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, in the presence of Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, continued on Monday receiving more Ramadan well-wishers who called on him on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan.
Sheikh Hamad exchanged greetings with a number of top officials, dignitaries, diplomats, Emiratis and expatriate residents, and a number of Arab, Islamic and foreign communities in the country. They prayed to Allah the Almighty to maintain security and safety to the wise leadership, Their Highnesses, and the people of the UAE.
A number of Sheikhs and senior officials, attended the meetings.