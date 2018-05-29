Mohamed bin Zayed meets chairman, members of UAE Disabled Sports Federation

During the meeting which was attended by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, Sheikh Mohamed congratulated the champions on their outstanding performance and wished them more successes in the future to keep the country's flag flying high on all international scenes.

For their part, the Chairman and members of the federation expressed their delight with meeting Sheikh Mohamed and reaffirmed their determination to spare no efforts to harvest more accolades for the country and contribute to the nation's drive of prosperity and development under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.