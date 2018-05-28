Mohamed bin Zayed receives Jordan's Crown Prince

Sheikh Mohamed and Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah exchanged greetings on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan.

Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah conveyed greetings of King Abdullah II of Jordan to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Sheikh Mohamed reciprocated the greetings and expressed his wishes of further progress and prosperity to the people of Jordan.

The meeting emphasised the strong fraternal ties between the UAE and Jordan and the keenness to enhance them in all domains.

Sheikh Mohamed and Prince Al Hussein had Iftar at Al Bateen Palace.

In attendance were Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region; Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler`s Representative in Al Ain Region; Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; Sheikhs and senior officials.