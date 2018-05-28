UAE delegation member elected as vice president of 107th International Labour Conference

Khalifa Mattar Al Kaabi, Member of the UAE Delegation, was chosen to be the conference’s vice president until 8th June. The delegation also includes Obaid Salem Al Zaabi, UAE Permanent Representative to the United Nations in Geneva.

Al Hamli stated that electing a member of the UAE delegation highlights the country’s leading position in international organisations and events, and stresses the confidence in its capacity to manage the activities of the conference as a key decision-making platform, as well as in its national legislation and practices related to the Emirati labour market.

He also noted the country’s desire to participate in the conference’s committees and stress the achievements of the UAE’s labour market.

Al Kaabi affirmed his commitment to represent the country at the conference, to promote the UAE’s reputation and international leadership, while noting that he will use his 30-year experience in the organisation to manage the 107th edition of the conference as its vice president.

The UAE delegation, which includes ministers, businessmen and representatives of associations, participated in the meeting of government delegations from Gulf Cooperation Council countries and a coordination meeting of Arab countries, which were held.

The conference will also discuss the report of the organisation’s director-general on "Women at Work," which is one of its centennial initiatives and highlights the challenges facing women, along with possible solutions.