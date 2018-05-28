UAE rescues Socotra cyclone victims

Seventeen injured Yemenis were evacuated from Socotra to the UAE, along with their escorts, for medical treatment, in implementation of the directives of the President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the follow up of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs and Chairman of Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation.

The Emirates News Agency (WAM) met with Socotra residents and their escorts as soon as they arrived at hospitals in the UAE, where they expressed both thanks and appreciation to the UAE leadership and people for the significant efforts that led to reducing their hardships.

They affirmed that what the UAE has done in Socotra reflects the humanitarian and giving approach of the UAE, as provided over many decades.

One of the patients, Mohamed Amer Khamis, said he would like to thank the UAE for this generous initiative, adding that the UAE is considered the first country to rescue people in Socotra, and explained how specialised teams from the ERC and the Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation have worked hard to remove the effects of the hurricane and help residents.

Another patient, Ramy Mohamed Hadid, said he was injured while working to remove debris caused by the cyclone, and that upon his arrival to the UAE, he was provided with immediate medical attention to ensure his treatment and recovery.

Saleh Ahmed Amer bin Habashy, a Yemeni patient coordinator from Socotra, noted how the UAE charities helped the injured and transported them on a specially-equipped aircraft to UAE hospitals.