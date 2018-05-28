FNC to discuss competitiveness, statistics

Sharjah24 – WAM: The Federal National Council, FNC, will hold its final and 21st session of the third ordinary session of its 16th legislative chapter at its headquarters in Abu Dhabi Tuesday, which will be chaired by Dr. Amal Abdullah Al Qubaisi, Speaker of the FNC.
The session will discuss the topics of competitiveness and statistics, and will include questions to government representatives concerning a range of issues.
 
Competitiveness and statistics will be discussed, while focusing on five pillars – the country’s strategic competitiveness plan and its compliance with the UAE Vision 2021, the role of the Federal Authority for Competitiveness and Statistics in developing legislation to support the country’s competitiveness, motivating institutions and ministries, adopting a unified system for statistics, and linking ministries, federal and local authorities to provide information for decision-makers.
 
During the session tomorrow, six questions will be directed to government representatives on a range of issues, while the activities reports of various committees will be reviewed, as well as other topics included in the agenda