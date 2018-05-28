ERC supports education projects in Dhale, Yemen

During the meeting, which was chaired by Major General Ali Muqbel, Governor of Dhale, and attended by Ramses Younis, ERC Representative, the tenders committee reviewed plans related to the restoration of seven schools.

Major General Muqbel urged the supervising committees and contractors responsible for the projects to complete them in a timely manner according to their planned designs, while praising the UAE’s humanitarian efforts, through its humanitarian arm, the ERC, to support all local sectors, including the education sector.

He added that the projects, which are being implemented as part of the Year of Zayed, will help Dhale Governorate to improve those service facilities that were damaged during the war.

He also highlighted the willingness of local authorities to provide assistance and ensure the success of the ERC’s mission.

Nabil Al Afif, Dhale Governorate Under-Secretary and Director-General of Planning and International Development, said that the tenders are part of a series of services projects during the Year of Zayed 2018, while adding that the coming days will witness the announcement of other projects, including ERC rescue projects that aim to distribute Ramadan parcels and carry out Ramadan Iftar programmes.

Mohsen Al Hanaq, Director-General of the Education Office, said the projects will help improve the local education system, while thanking, on behalf of students, teachers and parents, the UAE’s leadership and people for supporting the Yemeni people.