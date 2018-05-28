UAE, Italy discuss security cooperation

During the meeting, Al Raisi emphasised the UAE's keenness to work with friendly countries in all fields, especially enhancing international security and community safety. He also praised the distinguished relations between the Italian force and the UAE's police, pointing out to the continued cooperation with them across various sectors.

In turn, the General Commander reaffirmed the eagerness of Italy to strengthen its bilateral relations with the UAE. He also noted that the permanent participation of the Carabinieri in events, conferences and exhibitions held in the UAE is only an indication of their importance and the level of appreciation and respect accorded by the Carabinieri, which has made great strides in maintaining security.

He also affirmed the great cooperation between the two sides, which recently culminated by the signing of agreements with Abu Dhabi Police, while preparations are under way to sign another similar agreement with Dubai Police. The agreements will boost cooperation between the two bodies and exchange experiences on the upcoming Expo 2020 Dubai.

Al Raisi and Nistri also discussed mutual cooperation in the field of conservation and preservation of heritage, particularly in a time of a terrorist threat.