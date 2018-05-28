ERC participates in Ramadan blood donation campaign

Rashid Mubarak Al Mansouri, Deputy Secretary-General for Local Affairs at the ERC, said that, following the call from the regional office of International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement in the Middle East, the ERC participated in the campaign that will take place in Ramadan tents after Iftar, to attract blood donors and help national blood banks and other authorities to meet the shortage of donated blood.

He also highlighted the ERC’s role in raising awareness about the importance of such humanitarian initiatives, while noting the need for blood by those injured in traffic accidents.

Al Mansouri added that donating blood is a humanitarian and ethical duty, which has positive outcomes for the health of donors, and can help save the lives of thalassemia patients and those injured in traffic accidents, as well as children, mothers and elderly people during medical emergencies. The ERC will work during the Holy Month of Ramadan to mobilise donors through its "Blood Health and Safety Awareness Programme," he added.

The regional office of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement in the Middle East stressed that it has launched a media campaign to encourage the public to donate blood after Iftar, and noted that the campaign began at the start of Ramadan and will end at the conclusion of Eid, to coincide with the "World Blood Donor Day" on 14th June, 2018.