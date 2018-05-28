Republic of Guyana grants UAE nationals visa upon arrival

Ahmed Alham Al Dhaheri, Assistant Under-Secretary for Consular Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, said that the UAE's Embassy in Brasilia received a diplomatic note from the Guyanan Embassy in Brazil announcing the decision to grant UAE citizens visas upon arrival in Guyana.

The initiative of the Government of Guyana reflects the international position that the UAE has adopted and highlights the development of bilateral relations between the two countries and opens up new horizons for the country's citizens for tourism, investment and trade, which contributes to strengthening the bonds of partnership and relations between the two friendly countries.

Guyana is located on the northeast coast of South America. It is bound by Suriname to the east, Venezuela to the west, Brazil to the south and the Atlantic Ocean to the north.