UAE Foreign Minister, Canadian Minister of International Trade discuss cooperation

During the meeting, which was held on the sidelines of Sheikh Abdullah's official visit to Canada, the two sides discussed bilateral relations and ways to further develop them in various fields, including economic ties, investment, trade, aviation and renewable energy.

Sheikh Abdullah praised the bilateral relations between the UAE and Canada, expressing hope that this visit will enhance cooperation between the two countries at all levels.

For his part, the Canadian Minister of International Trade welcomed Sheikh Abdullah’s visit, saying that Canada wished to strengthen relations with the UAE and strengthen mechanisms of mutual cooperation in various fields.

He praised the UAE's leading position at regional and international levels and its vital economic and commercial role.

The two sides welcomed the conclusion by work teams in both countries of the negotiations on the signing of an agreement to protect and encourage investment between the two countries in addition to the completion of the procedures for signing a Memorandum of Understanding on the establishment of a joint consular committee.

Sheikh Abdullah welcomed the recent decision by the Canadian government to join the International Renewable Energy Agency, IRENA, based in Abu Dhabi.

The meeting was attended by Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansouri, Minister of Economy, Shamma bint Suhail Faris Al Mazrui, Minister of State for Youth Affairs, Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, and Fahd Saeed Al Raqbani, UAE Ambassador to Canada.