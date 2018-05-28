Hamdan bin Rashid receives delegation of Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine

Accompanied by a number of academics from the Queen's University, the International partner of the Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Science, who came to extend their greetings on the advent of Ramadan.

The meeting reviewed ways of exploring paths of collaboration between the University and Sheikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Award for Medical Sciences across areas of research, knowledge transfer and exchange of expertise.

Sheikh Hamdan hailed the idea of establishing a college of medicine carrying the name of the patron of science and education, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, affirming that the embryonic college will play in the future a significant role in buttressing up research in this essential educational sector.

The meeting was attended by a number of university senior officials and members of the General Secretariat Sheikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Award for Medical Sciences.