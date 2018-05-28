UAQ Ruler receives FNC Speaker, Ramadan well-wishers

Sharjah24 - WAM: His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, in presence of Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain, received on Sunday more Ramadan well-wishers, including dignitaries, tribesmen, Emiratis and a number of members of the Arab and Islamic communities.
The Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain later received greetings from Dr. Amal Abdullah Al Qubaisi, Speaker of Federal National Council (FNC) and several FNC members.
The meetings were attended by a number of Sheikhs and senior officials.