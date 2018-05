Ambassador Al Junaibi officially handed the projects, which cover sponsoring orphans and distributing food parcels, to the Sudanese officials.

The Secretary General of Al Zubair Foundation thanked the UAE for the continuous humanitarian and charitable support, saying the projects included excavation of wells, Iftar, Zakat Al Fitr and Eid clothing.

He also praised the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian & Charity Establishment for bringing hope to the needy people of Sudan.