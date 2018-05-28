Ministerial Development Council discusses hospitals standards

During a meeting chaired by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, the MDC emphasised the need for unified national quality standards, based on best practices and primarily focussed on providing world-class services to patients and healthcare workers. The standards also cover, among others, hospitals designing, medicines administration and patients rights. The Council also reviewed the national policy for intellectual property in healthcare sector as a key pillar for protecting the rights of innovators, scientists and researchers in the fields of medicine and health products. Also discussed was the proposed formation of the Financial Stability Council to ensure integration of the financial policies in the UAE and the world. The meeting also touched on the recent decision to refund the Value Added Tax (VAT) through the FTA in collaboration with the Federal Customs Authority in a move meant to sustain the tourism sector and contribute to increasing tourist arrivals. The conveners also reviewed the possibility of issuing a new federal law that further strengthens the Central Bank's role as an independent supervisory entity that oversees monetary and fiscal policies and the regulation of financial entities, including banks and other financial institutions in a way that upholds the distinguished stature of the UAE as a major financial hub regionally and globally. Discussions also included the amendment of some provisions of the Federal Law No.4 of 2002 on countering money laundering in line with the continual development of laws and regulations in the country in keeping with best international practices.