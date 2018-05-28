National Resistance, Al Amalaqah Brigade, Tihama Resistance control Duraihami District, expel Houthis

The National Resistance also cleared the liberated areas of the Iran-affiliated rebels' pockets and bastions and located a large quantity of Iran-made explosives, munitions and weaponry left behind by the rebels after they fled the area en masse.

The Yemeni resistance, backed by the Arab Coalition fighting on behalf of the internationally recognised government in Yemen is continuing their advances toward Al Hodeidah port, crossing 20 km beyond Al Hosayiniya Junction on the country's Red Sea Cost.

A new chapter is now unfolding in the liberation battle of Al Hodeidah on the wake of the successive victories clinched by the Yemeni forces within the past 72 hours during which the ranks and main defencs lines of the rebels have totally collapsed, resulting in the liberation of most of Al Tahiti and Duraihami areas amid massive losses sustained by the coup perpetrators in yet a new sign heralding the end of their control across the West Coast front and the impending liberation of Al Hodeidah.