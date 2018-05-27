Mohammed bin Rashid meets graduates of the second edition of Media Leadership Programme

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed congratulated the graduates and urged them to contribute to the development of UAE media so that it maintains the highest international standards. His Highness also urged the graduates to work to further improve levels of professional excellence in the country’s media.

The graduates underwent a six-month training programme aimed at helping them develop a better understanding of national security issues and their strategic dimensions. It also explored how such issues can be covered in the media. The programme was aimed at assisting media professionals in evaluating present and future challenges, as well as understanding and covering various regional and global developments.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed was briefed by Commandant of National Defense College, Major General Staff Pilot Rashad Al Sa'adi and President of Dubai Press Club Mona Ghanem Al Marri on the objectives of the second edition of the programme that was delivered in 24 sessions held in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Al Marri said the programme featured interactive lectures designed to develop the skills and competencies of media leaders, identify new talents and empower them to manage strategic issues.

The programme, conducted by a group of senior experts from the National Defense College, explored various issues including national identity and sovereignty, elements affecting national security, political stability, capacity building, strategic thinking and the importance of information gathering.