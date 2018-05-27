Nasser Al Hamli launches "Private Sector Youth Council"

The council will suggest initiatives and ideas to achieve its goals, and will involve and represent the youth working in the private sector in local, regional and international conferences and training programmes.

Al Hamli said, during the council’s launch in Dubai, that its establishment is part of the ministry’s policies and programmes that aim to promote Emiratisation and improve the participation of UAE nationals in the private sector, based on the targets of the National Agenda of the UAE Vision 2021. He also explained that the council seeks to support and empower Emirati youth.

The council will help the youth harness their capabilities and enable them to serve the national economy, while raising their level of happiness and strengthening their positivity, loyalty and national belonging, as they are cornerstones of the country’s job market, he added.

Al Hamli also pointed out that the council’s members are the ambassadors of the private sector, which will enable them to help find creative and innovative solutions and launch initiatives to overcome the challenges facing the participation of Emiratis in the private sector job market, which is full of promising opportunities.

Shamma bint Suhail Faris Al Mazrui, Minister of State for Youth Affairs, stated that the private sector has a positive effect on the national economy and the youth, through enabling them to gain valuable expertise and skills. "Today, we are proud to establish the Private Sector Youth Council, which will be the voice of our youth and their aspirations within this sector, and will create policies and initiatives that will promote their role and create thousands of success stories," she added.

"Together, we will work for the private sector to attract the youth and create success stories, which we will be proud of in front of the world, in light of the Emiratisation strategies and plans of the Ministry of Human Resources," she added.

The council will hold four ordinary meetings annually.