UAE to participate in World Down Syndrome Congress 2018

More than 1,200 people from around the world will attend the four day event and its programme will include over 160 sessions, over 90 poster presentations, four international films starring actors with Down syndrome, 12 plenary speakers including three with Down syndrome; dance, music and drama performances.

Dr. Manal Jaroor, EDSA Chairperson, said that the participation is a part of the EDSA's preparation for the WDSC 2020 that will be hosted by Dubai, thanks to the support of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council.

We will also highlight the UAE's efforts in supporting people with determination and promote the country as a destination for medical tourism, she said.

The society is also planning to present its achievements and services, she added. Prof. Iyman Jad, Education Counselor at EDS, will also present a specialised session, she added.

WDSC is an international conference held in a major world city once every 2 years, which includes an international meeting of persons with Down syndrome and an informative and interactive conference focusing on all issues affecting persons with Down syndrome, including, but not limited to, health, (includes all medical science and practice), education, employment, adequate standard of living and social protection, legal recognition, participation in public and political life, independent living, being included in the community and cultural, recreational, leisure and sporting participation.

Delegates include people with Down syndrome, parents, family members and friends, carers, professionals, practitioners, researchers, organisations and people who are interested in Down syndrome.