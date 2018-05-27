MoFAIC receives copy of credentials of Chadian Ambassador

Al Mazrouei wished the ambassador success in carrying out his duties in strengthening bilateral relations and advancing cooperation ties.

The Chadian ambassador expressed his pleasure at representing his country in the UAE, which, he said, boasts a prestigious regional and international standing, under the wise leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

He also praised the high level of mutual cooperation between the two countries, particularly in the economic, education and agriculture domains.