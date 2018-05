The ERC volunteer team provided Iftar meals at the mosque for hundreds of people who came for prayers.

The worshippers who participated in the Iftar expressed their joy for the ERC’s gesture, which is part of the UAE’s ongoing charity and humanitarian, and those of its humanitarian arm, the ERC. They also thanked the UAE and ERC for supporting the local community during Ramadan.

The ERC is conducting the iftar project in Aden and Yemen’s other liberated governorates throughout Ramadan.