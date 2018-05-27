ERC expands Ramadan programmes in Hadramaut, Yemen

During the first ten days of Ramadan, the ERC’s programmes provided thousands of meals to fulfil the needs of local people, while new locations were added, such as mosques, underprivileged areas, along with the entrances and exits of major cities, in line with the 'Year of Zayed' initiatives.

Ahmed Al Niyadi, Head of the ERC Team in Hadramaut, said that the ERC’s iftar project reflects the solidarity and cooperation among community members, and supports unprivileged and low income people, while highlighting his team’s efforts to reach out to their targeted segments and organise the distribution process.

He added that the programme will continue throughout the Holy Month of Ramadan, and seeks to benefit over 20,000 people by distributing iftar meals to disadvantage families.

Many local residents gathered in public areas to have their iftar meals provided by the ERC, and thanked the authority for their efforts.