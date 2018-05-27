UAE GCAA signs Air Services Agreement with Republic of Kiribati

Omar bin Ghaleb, Deputy Director-General of the General Civil Aviation Authority, GCAA, of the UAE, and Willie Tokataake, Ministry of Information, Communication, Transport and Tourism Development, of Kiribati signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, and initiated the ASA on behalf of their Governments.

Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi, GCAA Director-General said, "This agreement is part of the General Civil Aviation Authority's policy to strengthen bilateral air relations with various countries in the world, thus creating more operational opportunities for national airlines and promoting and encouraging economic cooperation and trade exchange between the two countries."

Al Suwaidi also received the Kiribati Minister on a courtesy visit during which the two leaders exchanged information regarding the aviation sector in their respective countries. He discussed UAE’s experience in relation to the development of air transport and complimented the Honorable Minister for Kiribati agreeing to an Open Skies regime in their air relations with the UAE. It has been agreed that the UAE and Kiribati would undertake final signature of the ASA before the end of the current year.

He went on to say that the GCAA is continuously seeking to promote the policy of open skies with various countries of the world, noting that the UAE is one of the first countries in the world in terms of the number of open skies agreements signed.