President of Guinea receives UAE Ambassador

The meeting touched on bilateral relations between the UAE and Guinea and ways to further develop them in various fields to achieve the common interests of both countries.

President Conde conveyed his sincere greetings to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, wishing them health and wellness, and the UAE and its people further progress and prosperity.

The President of Guinea wished the Ambassador success in carrying out his diplomatic duties, and his work in strengthening existing relations between the two countries on the political, economic, investment and cultural levels.

For his part, Al Khaja reaffirmed during the meeting, which came at the request of the Guinean President, his efforts in supporting the growth of these distinguished relations.