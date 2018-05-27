Electrical wires, diesel post largest rises in materials prices during April 2018, reports SCAD

As SCAD’s report finds, the average prices of ‘Roofing Materials’ increased by 7.2%, ‘Bathroom set without accessories’ by 3.8% and the ‘Concrete’ group by 2.3% during April 2018 compared with March 2018.

On the other hand, the average price of ‘Tiles and marble’ fell by 2.4%, ‘Power Cables by 1.7%, ‘and Diesel by 1.2% compared with March 2018 A year-over-year comparison of the average prices of building materials for April 2018 against April 2017 reveals increases in the price of ‘Wires for Apartments’ (up 23.3%), ‘Diesel’ (up 23.1%) and ‘Roofing materials’ (up 9.4%) compared with April 2017.

Meanwhile, the average prices of ‘Paints’ declined by 5.3%, ‘Cement’ by 2.6% and ‘Concrete’ by 0.5% in April 2017 compared with the same period in the previous year.