Electrical wires, diesel post largest rises in materials prices during April 2018, reports SCAD

  • Sunday 27, May 2018 in 11:53 AM
Sharjah 24 – WAM: Statistics Centre - Abu Dhabi, SCAD, on Sunday issued its monthly report on the prices of building materials for the month of April 2018, compared with March 2018 and April 2017. The report presents an analysis of movements in the prices of the 21 main groups of materials and is of special significance for planning, decision support and policy making in the construction activity and related sectors.
As SCAD’s report finds, the average prices of ‘Roofing Materials’ increased by 7.2%, ‘Bathroom set without accessories’ by 3.8% and the ‘Concrete’ group by 2.3% during April 2018 compared with March 2018. 
 
On the other hand, the average price of ‘Tiles and marble’ fell by 2.4%, ‘Power Cables by 1.7%, ‘and Diesel by 1.2% compared with March 2018 A year-over-year comparison of the average prices of building materials for April 2018 against April 2017 reveals increases in the price of ‘Wires for Apartments’ (up 23.3%), ‘Diesel’ (up 23.1%) and ‘Roofing materials’ (up 9.4%) compared with April 2017. 
 
Meanwhile, the average prices of ‘Paints’ declined by 5.3%, ‘Cement’ by 2.6% and ‘Concrete’ by 0.5% in April 2017 compared with the same period in the previous year. 