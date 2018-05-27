Ruler of Fujairah receives media professionals

Sheikh Hamad made the remarks during his reception on Saturday of a number of heads, directors and representatives of media outlets operating in the country who called on him on the occasion of the Holy Month of Ramadan.

He commended the role played by media professionals in their strife towards greater excellence and creativity. Sheikh Saleh bin Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Chairman of the Department of Industry and Economy, Fujairah, attended the meeting at Al Remailah Palace.

Sheikh Hamad also received the members of the UAE Journalists Association chaired by Mohammed Al Hammadi and praised the role of the Association in supporting journalists and media, and promoting professional excellence in the industry.

Sheikh Hamad met as well a number of Ramadan well wishers who called on him on the occasion of the Holy Month.